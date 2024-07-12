Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 283,410 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 182.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 438,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283,410 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Haleon by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,225,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Haleon by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,504,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haleon by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 772,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Haleon by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,971,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after buying an additional 698,254 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.80 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLN

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.