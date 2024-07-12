Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 962 Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QPFF. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 90,076 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,680,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxenFree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000.

Get American Century Quality Preferred ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QPFF opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2046 dividend. This is an increase from American Century Quality Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.