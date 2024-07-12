Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CM. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

