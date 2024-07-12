Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $373,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG opened at $379.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.36 and a 52-week high of $417.92.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.