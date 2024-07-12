Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.43 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

