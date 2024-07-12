Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USXF. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $47.63 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

