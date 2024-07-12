Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance
Shares of HCC opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $75.53.
Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
