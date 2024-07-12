Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 933.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of International Paper by 11.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IP shares. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 0.5 %

IP opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

