Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

