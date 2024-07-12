Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,458 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 45,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $2,618,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,276,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,543,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $1,880,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,119.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 45,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $2,618,956.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,276,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,543,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 570,899 shares of company stock valued at $35,323,127. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DFIN. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.