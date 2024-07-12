Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,953 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 124,546 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.59 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

