Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Gladstone Land worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Gladstone Land by 17.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Gladstone Land by 7.6% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 12.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 72.3% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 150,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 63,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth about $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $14.64 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.70 million, a PE ratio of 244.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 933.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on LAND. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

