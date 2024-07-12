Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $100,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,410 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,540,000 after buying an additional 628,663 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.74.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

