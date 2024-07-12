Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,117,000 after purchasing an additional 481,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 114,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4,754.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 105,111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXJ opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

