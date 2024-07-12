Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,704 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 716.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,644 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,212 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

