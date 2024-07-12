Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 288,374 Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2184 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

