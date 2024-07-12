Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,312 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,449 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SLV opened at $28.69 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

