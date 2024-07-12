Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 36,802 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,802 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.73% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 37,987 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.