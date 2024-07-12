Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of REGL opened at $75.39 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.