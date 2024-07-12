Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.
Shares of REGL opened at $75.39 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84.
The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
