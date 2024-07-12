Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,427 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.80% of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBIL opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $50.16.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2063 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

