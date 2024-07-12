Jason Crawford Acquires 622 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Crawford acquired 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,253.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,785.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AZZ stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 10.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 69.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 67.6% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

