JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -50.36%.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

