Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $160.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $153.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.89.

CHDN stock opened at $139.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $141.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $94,137,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,347,000 after purchasing an additional 401,319 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,547,000 after purchasing an additional 246,769 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 179,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,560,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,881,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

