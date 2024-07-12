Jefferies Financial Group Trims Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Target Price to $6.50

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Skillz Stock Performance

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $143.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.78. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.21). Skillz had a negative net margin of 78.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skillz will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Skillz by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Skillz by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skillz by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 97,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 67,966 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

