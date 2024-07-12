Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 0.4% After Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.09. 711,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,036,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Specifically, insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $91,147.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,975 shares of company stock worth $1,733,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 19.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

