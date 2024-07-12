Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $73.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $74.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,299. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

