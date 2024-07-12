Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Team Hewins LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $360.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

