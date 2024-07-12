Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading 0.6% Higher

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $147.98 and last traded at $147.91. 796,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,257,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.92 and its 200-day moving average is $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

