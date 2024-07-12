JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$46.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.31.

TSE BCE opened at C$43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.24. BCE has a one year low of C$42.58 and a one year high of C$59.25.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0157895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

