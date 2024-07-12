JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $50.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MC opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $60.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,449,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,562,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,118,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

