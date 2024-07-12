JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $120.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

NYSE:OSK opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $673,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

