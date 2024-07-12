JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,893,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after buying an additional 1,480,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,144,000 after buying an additional 1,366,360 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPM opened at $207.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $595.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $210.38.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
