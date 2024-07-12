JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,893,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after buying an additional 1,480,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,144,000 after buying an additional 1,366,360 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

View Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $207.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $595.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $210.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.