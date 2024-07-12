JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $200.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Allstate Trading Up 1.3 %

Allstate stock opened at $162.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. Allstate has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,907,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

