Julia G. Butchko Sells 1,527 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $42,847.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,695.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,356,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Immunovant by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 1,273,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,233,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,290,000 after buying an additional 764,530 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $22,712,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at $21,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

