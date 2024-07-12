K92 Mining Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

K92 Mining Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$8.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.04. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$8.59.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$80.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.68 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

