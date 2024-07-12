KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $16.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $86,071.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,026.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $86,071.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,512 shares of company stock worth $439,424. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

