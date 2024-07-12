Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Karooooo Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of KARO opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $37.11.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.54 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 27.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
