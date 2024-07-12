Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target to $19.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of PWP stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,491,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after purchasing an additional 155,855 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,442,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,384,000 after purchasing an additional 765,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 166,168 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 841,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 130,682 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 534,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 381,091 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

