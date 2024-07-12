Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) PT Lowered to $36.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KDP. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

