KeyCorp Boosts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $180.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

TER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

NASDAQ TER opened at $154.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $161.22.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

