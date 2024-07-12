Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Piper Sandler

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $174.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.02 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average is $128.63.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

