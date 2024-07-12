Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Shares of KMB opened at $141.02 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

