Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.