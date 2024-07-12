Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVDN) to Issue $1.09 Dividend

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVDN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.0938 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DVDN opened at $30.02 on Friday. Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $30.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11.
About Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF
