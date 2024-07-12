Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Kingspan Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $93.60 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
