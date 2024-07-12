Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $93.60 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.52.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

