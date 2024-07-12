Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 13.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.