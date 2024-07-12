Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 309.8% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KNSL opened at $381.13 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.35.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

