Kiran Morzaria Acquires 1,800,000 Shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Free Report) insider Kiran Morzaria purchased 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($69,168.69).
Cadence Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Cadence Minerals stock opened at GBX 2.78 ($0.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -316.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.48. Cadence Minerals Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 78.09 and a current ratio of 16.71.
Cadence Minerals Company Profile
