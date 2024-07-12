Kiran Morzaria Acquires 1,800,000 Shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC – Get Free Report) insider Kiran Morzaria purchased 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($69,168.69).

Shares of Cadence Minerals stock opened at GBX 2.78 ($0.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -316.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.48. Cadence Minerals Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 78.09 and a current ratio of 16.71.

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops rare earth assets. It also explores for iron ore, lithium, and other mining related opportunities. The company holds interests in the Sonora Lithium project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia; and the Amapa Iron Ore project located in Brazil.

