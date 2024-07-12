Kory James Wentworth Sells 1,758 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $26,282.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of -0.25. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

