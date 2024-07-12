Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.47, but opened at $56.03. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kura Sushi USA shares last traded at $54.72, with a volume of 121,864 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $370,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,326,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at about $513,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $617.99 million, a P/E ratio of -786.14 and a beta of 1.87.

